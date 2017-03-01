2 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tenne...

2 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee

6 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Two tornadoes were confirmed Wednesday afternoon as officials with the National Weather Service surveyed damage left behind from strong storms that pushed through the region. One tornado touched down in Davidson County near Four Points Marina, which suffered extensive damage stretching from just west of Cane Ridge Park to the marina.

