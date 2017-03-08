2 teens in custody after high-speed chase in East Tennessee
Local media outlets report that Sevierville police spokesman Bob Stahlke says the 14- and 17-year-old boys were staying at the Smoky Mountain Children's Home in Sevierville when they stole one of the home's vans. Several law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle through Knox County, eventually heading south on Interstate 75 into Bradley County and then into Hamilton County.
