15 Things We Love About Chattanooga

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. One glimpse of the skyline and natural wonder enveloping Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it's almost hard to believe this was the city broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite once famously observed as the "dirtiest city in America" in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.