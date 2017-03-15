15 Things We Love About Chattanooga

15 Things We Love About Chattanooga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Southern Living

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. One glimpse of the skyline and natural wonder enveloping Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it's almost hard to believe this was the city broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite once famously observed as the "dirtiest city in America" in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make a wish Tue Tinker bell 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Tue right or wrong 104
Crack head want leave my man alone Tue guest 5
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Tue Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC