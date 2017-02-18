Youth Substance Use Declining in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is proud to announce that youth substance use trends are declining in Tennessee, according to a new report from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. "It is very encouraging to see that in all substance use areas our young people are using substances less; this means prevention efforts are working," said Marie Williams, TDMHSAS Commissioner.
