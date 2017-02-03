Wildcat quartet breaks tapeWilson Cen...

Wildcat quartet breaks tapeWilson Central's quartet of (from left)...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Wilson Central's quartet of seniors Nathan Peterson, John Elrod and Joel Barlow and junior Baylor Franklin finished second in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:02.36, currently the best in Tennessee and 15th best in the country this indoor season during last weekend's Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Barlow ran a 9:17.21, a meet and track record and fourth fastest in the nation this winter to win the boys' 3,200-meter run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Thu Concord 11
Why does Tennessee suck? Wed Tennesseesucks4ever 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Jan 31 Yodog 25
News Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility... Jan 31 PULTE pollutes 1
Looking for Sharon Marie Davies Jan 30 SylviaH 1
News God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16) Jan 27 Future Past 5
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC