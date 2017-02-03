Wildcat quartet breaks tapeWilson Central's quartet of (from left)...

Wilson Central's quartet of seniors Nathan Peterson, John Elrod and Joel Barlow and junior Baylor Franklin finished second in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:02.36, currently the best in Tennessee and 15th best in the country this indoor season during last weekend's Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Barlow ran a 9:17.21, a meet and track record and fourth fastest in the nation this winter to win the boys' 3,200-meter run.

