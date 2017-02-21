What's The Future Of Crockett's Birth...

What's The Future Of Crockett's Birthplace?

Read more: The Greenville Sun

Sunnyside's Todd Bird, behind plow, and his 3-year-old son Jacob, hidden behind Rosie the mule, cut furrows through the ground Friday at David Crockett Birthplace Park. Corn will be planted in the plowed ground, and a vegetable garden and herb garden will be created nearby.

Read more at The Greenville Sun.

