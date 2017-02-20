Weekly college basketball rankings: Three Big East teams in AP Top 25
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1 The Villanova Wildcats lost a first place vote from last week, but until Gonzaga loses, 'Nova's not getting the top spot back, anyway. The Wildcats took care of business against Georgetown and Xavier last week.
