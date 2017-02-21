USDA Will Survey Tennessee Farmers

What is on the horizon for Tennessee farmers in 2017 as they finalize plans for planting this spring? The March Agricultural Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey more than 1,600 farmers in Tennessee, and approximately 84,000 nationwide, to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season, according to a USDA news release. "The March Agricultural Survey provides the first indication of what row crops agricultural producers plan to plant this spring," said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee state statistician.

