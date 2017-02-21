USDA Will Survey Tennessee Farmers

USDA Will Survey Tennessee Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

What is on the horizon for Tennessee farmers in 2017 as they finalize plans for planting this spring? The March Agricultural Survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey more than 1,600 farmers in Tennessee, and approximately 84,000 nationwide, to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season, according to a USDA news release. "The March Agricultural Survey provides the first indication of what row crops agricultural producers plan to plant this spring," said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee state statistician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn. 1 hr James 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 6 hr ThomasA 28
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Feb 20 bill climer 3
News 5 things to watch this week ina Feb 20 Latest news 1
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' Feb 19 ThomasA 3
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 19 nunya 6
How to curse a state? Feb 19 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC