US Jewish leaders urge Israel to query Trump on anti-Semitism

18 hrs ago

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. American Jewish leaders on Monday called on Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Israeli government to convey to the Trump administration the urgency of condemning and combating a rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.

