Trump election has parallels to Andrew Jacksona s presidency

An unvarnished celebrity outsider who pledged to represent the forgotten laborer took on an intellectual member of the Washington establishment looking to extend a political dynasty in the White House. Andrew Jackson's triumph in 1828 over President John Quincy Adams bears striking similarities to Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton last year, and some of those most eager to point that out are in the Trump White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.