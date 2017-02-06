Treasure to receive governor's honor Treasure began volunteering at just 3 years old, distributing stuffed animals to sick kids Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/life/2017/02/06/treasure-receive-governors-honor/97557582/ As volunteers from 52 counties are honored by Gov. Bill Haslam on Sunday, Madison County's own Treasure Thaxton will be among them, as this year's Madison County Youth honoree. Treasure began volunteering at just 3 years old, distributing stuffed animals to sick children at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.