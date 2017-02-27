Trans Equality Rally Planned for Memphis
OUTMemphis will hold a rally in support of transgender rights and protections tomorrow at the Overton Park Greensward from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. in response to the Trump administration's revocation of federal protections for transgender students in public schools. Last week, officials with the federal departments of education and justice notified the U.S. Supreme court that the administration will order that public schools disregard Obama's federal guidelines that say prohibiting a transgender student's ability to use the restroom that aligns with their gender-identity is a violation of federal anti-discrimination laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Testing
|1 hr
|Mickey Mouse
|1
|Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Clifton States
|2
|new to area
|13 hr
|Mrs Moon
|1
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|19 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Feb 24
|Lottery Traitors
|103
|Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn.
|Feb 23
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC