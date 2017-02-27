Trans Equality Rally Planned for Memphis

13 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

OUTMemphis will hold a rally in support of transgender rights and protections tomorrow at the Overton Park Greensward from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. in response to the Trump administration's revocation of federal protections for transgender students in public schools. Last week, officials with the federal departments of education and justice notified the U.S. Supreme court that the administration will order that public schools disregard Obama's federal guidelines that say prohibiting a transgender student's ability to use the restroom that aligns with their gender-identity is a violation of federal anti-discrimination laws.

