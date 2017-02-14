Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, at least ...

Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, at least 32 dead

The Oak Ridge Observer

At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side. Distraught relatives in Taiwan gathered to mourn their loved ones on Tuesday after a bus carrying elderly local tourists flipped on its side and left 33 dead in one of the island's worst ever road accidents.

