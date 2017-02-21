This Is Us' Recap: William and Randal...

This Is Us' Recap: William and Randall Take One Last Ride

SFGate

In the most emotional episode of NBC's "This Is Us" yet - and that's saying something - William and Randall decide to take one last roadtrip to William's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, before he dies from the cancer that's making him weaker by the day. But first, Randall and Beth consult his doctor to make sure he himself, fresh off that heartbreaking mental breakdown in last week's episode, is healthy enough for such a trip.

