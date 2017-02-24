Things to do in East Tennessee: Feb. ...

Things to do in East Tennessee: Feb. 24-26

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

This weekend in East Tennessee will be filled with fun! From cultural experiences to concerts, there are many things to do! Variety of Eastern Tennessee is teaming up with Regal Cinemas and WATE 6 On Your Side to host "Hollywood's Night Out" on Sunday at 7 p.m. This year, the event will take place at Knoxville's Tennessee Theatre downtown. To kick off the night, attendees will be able to experience a walk down the red carpet, take photographs, and bid in a silent auction.

