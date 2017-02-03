The CEO of Nissan-Renault has figured out what Trump's 'America...
Prior to Donald Trump winning the presidency and using the term as a cornerstone of his inaugural address, "America First" was best known as an anti-Semitic isolationist movement that took shape in the US before the nation's entry into World War II. Accused of Nazi sympathies, Lindbergh didn't play a major role in the war and faded from view after hostilities ended.
