The CEO of Nissan-Renault has figured out what Trump's 'America...

Prior to Donald Trump winning the presidency and using the term as a cornerstone of his inaugural address, "America First" was best known as an anti-Semitic isolationist movement that took shape in the US before the nation's entry into World War II. Accused of Nazi sympathies, Lindbergh didn't play a major role in the war and faded from view after hostilities ended.

