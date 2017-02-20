Tennessee's Film Industry Experiencin...

Tennessee's Film Industry Experiencing Significant Growth

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Daily News

In a state famous for its banjos and bluegrass, television and movie production certainly isn't the most acclaimed of the Volunteer State's entertainment industries. But a report released in January by the Center for Economic Research in Tennessee found video production employment has boomed in Tennessee since 2010, with the state ranking seventh in the country for employment in the illustrious industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... 3 hr bill climer 3
News 5 things to watch this week ina 12 hr Latest news 1
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 17 hr ThomasA 3
Why does Tennessee suck? Sun nunya 6
How to curse a state? Sun Rednecksgohome 1
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... Sat BuildTheWall 1
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) Fri nunya 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC