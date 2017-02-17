Tennessee Wife Killer Sues For Better Kosher Food

A prison inmate in Tennessee filed an over 200-page lawsuit alleging that the prison system is trying to force him to break the Jewish laws of kashrut by providing him with substandard kosher meals. Perry March, who has served 10 years of a 56-year sentence for the 1996 murder of his wife and a plot to murder her parents, filed the lawsuit earlier this month against the Tennessee Department of Correction and Aramark food service of Philadelphia in Nashville federal court, the Tennessean reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.