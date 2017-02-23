Tennessee State Fire Marshal Warns Tennesseans of Fire Hazards Posed by Medical Oxygen
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office reminds consumers that homes where medical oxygen is used need specific fire safety rules to protect people from fire and burns. "We urge Tennesseans to take extra care when using medical oxygen in the home," said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak.
