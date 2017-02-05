Tennessee Representative Curtis Johnson Named Chair of the Legislative Task Force On Opioid Abuse
This week in Nashville, House Speaker Beth Harwell created a task force on opioid and prescription drug abuse and named Tennessee State Representative Curtis Johnson as Chair. The task force's immediate goal will be to work on legislation, but its efforts will be ongoing to determine the best strategies for tackling the opioid epidemic.
