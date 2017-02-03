Tennessee Promise Sees Increased Enro...

Tennessee Promise Sees Increased Enrollment, Strong Retention Rates in Year 2

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission announced today that the number of Tennessee Promise students who enrolled in college for the first time grew in the program's second year while the majority of the scholarship's first class of students re-enrolled for a second year of college. The Tennessee Promise scholarship was the first in the nation to offer graduating high school seniors two years tuition-free at a community or technical college.

