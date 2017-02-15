Freshman state House Rep. Mark Lovell has submitted his letter of resignation amid allegations he had inappropriate contact with a woman last week, several sources, including a Tennessee Republican lawmaker, told The Tennessean. Tennessee lawmaker resigns amid allegations Freshman state House Rep. Mark Lovell has submitted his letter of resignation amid allegations he had inappropriate contact with a woman last week, several sources, including a Tennessee Republican lawmaker, told The Tennessean.

