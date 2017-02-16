Tennessee inmate sues over quality of...

Tennessee inmate sues over quality of kosher prison food

A Tennessee inmate has filed a lawsuit claiming the food he has to eat in prison doesn't meet kosher standards. The Tennessean reports Perry A. March sued the Tennessee Department of Correction and Philadelphia-based food vendor Aramark earlier this month in Nashville federal court.

