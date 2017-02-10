Tennessee Highway Patrol mulls addition of body cameras
The Tennessean reports that the idea is included in a request for information about the possible purchase. The request also seeks out new cameras in police cars that record incidents on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|5 hr
|Lixy9187
|3
|Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13)
|17 hr
|Coach Smith
|8
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|17 hr
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Tue
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC