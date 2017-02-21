Tennessee Highway Patrol Announces Second Trooper Cadet Lateral Class
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will soon be accepting applications for the second lateral trooper class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|14 hr
|Ms Boyd
|1
|Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|28
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Feb 20
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Feb 20
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Feb 19
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC