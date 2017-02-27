Tennessee has declared war on same-se...

Tennessee has declared war on same-sex families: Inside the...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salon

A brace of bills in the Tennessee state house are aimed at rolling back gains made by during Obama administration Heather MacKenzie bought her wedding ring at Walmart. MacKenzie, now 38, proposed to her wife, Charitey, by driving to the top of Tiger Hill in Murfreesboro, a town located near the couple's Tennessee home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee Heritage: More early history of the C... (Jun '12) 3 hr Clifton States 2
new to area 5 hr Mrs Moon 1
Crack head want leave my man alone 11 hr Rednecksgohome 3
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Feb 25 Test 22
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Feb 24 Lottery Traitors 103
Protest all week from 02-21-2017 in Tn. Feb 23 James 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) Feb 22 ThomasA 28
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,451 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC