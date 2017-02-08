Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Files ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Files NextTennessee Legislative Agenda

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

"With the NextTennessee agenda, we're focused on policy proposals to build and sustain economic growth and the state's competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans," Haslam said. "Because of the fiscal responsibility we have shown, the Tennessee we can be is a state with a safe and reliable transportation network that supports long-term growth, one of the best K-12 systems in the country and free access to a post-secondary degree or certificate for all Tennesseans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 5 hr Lixy9187 3
News Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13) 17 hr Coach Smith 8
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... 17 hr Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Tue BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Mistaken ID 13
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 1 Tennesseesucks4ever 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC