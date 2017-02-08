Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Files NextTennessee Legislative Agenda
"With the NextTennessee agenda, we're focused on policy proposals to build and sustain economic growth and the state's competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans," Haslam said. "Because of the fiscal responsibility we have shown, the Tennessee we can be is a state with a safe and reliable transportation network that supports long-term growth, one of the best K-12 systems in the country and free access to a post-secondary degree or certificate for all Tennesseans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|5 hr
|Lixy9187
|3
|Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13)
|17 hr
|Coach Smith
|8
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|17 hr
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Tue
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC