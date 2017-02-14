Tennessee experiencing high levels of flu activity
Tennessee is among the states with the highest levels of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Every year influenza causes millions of illnesses and many hospitalizations and even deaths in Tennessee and across the U.S. We know getting a flu shot will help save lives and reduce the number of flu-related illnesses and deaths, so we urge everyone who hasn't been vaccinated this flu season to do the right thing and get a flu shot now," said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|20 hr
|Animal Farm
|26
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC