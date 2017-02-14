Tennessee experiencing high levels of...

Tennessee experiencing high levels of flu activity

18 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

Tennessee is among the states with the highest levels of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Every year influenza causes millions of illnesses and many hospitalizations and even deaths in Tennessee and across the U.S. We know getting a flu shot will help save lives and reduce the number of flu-related illnesses and deaths, so we urge everyone who hasn't been vaccinated this flu season to do the right thing and get a flu shot now," said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner.

