Tennessee Department of Health urges Travels to take Precautions against Zika Virus
In 2016, 63 travelers returned to Tennessee infected with Zika virus. In each of those cases, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee medical community worked quickly to ensure the virus would not spread to others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Mon
|bill climer
|3
|5 things to watch this week ina
|Mon
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 19
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Feb 19
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Feb 18
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Feb 17
|nunya
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC