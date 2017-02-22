Tennessee Department of Health urges ...

Tennessee Department of Health urges Travels to take Precautions against Zika Virus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

In 2016, 63 travelers returned to Tennessee infected with Zika virus. In each of those cases, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee medical community worked quickly to ensure the virus would not spread to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Mon bill climer 3
News 5 things to watch this week ina Mon Latest news 1
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' Sun ThomasA 3
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 19 nunya 6
How to curse a state? Feb 19 Rednecksgohome 1
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... Feb 18 BuildTheWall 1
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) Feb 17 nunya 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC