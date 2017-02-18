Tennessee Department of Health reminds everyone to get a Flu Shot
Flu season is here with seasonal flu activity reported across Tennessee. The highest number of influenza cases in Tennessee is typically seen in January and February each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|15 hr
|BuildItHigh
|2
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|18 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Fri
|nunya
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Fri
|nunya
|3
|Republicans get there Wish;
|Fri
|Peter pan
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Fri
|BaxterV
|27
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Fri
|kuda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC