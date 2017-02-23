Tennessee Department of Education Showcases Positive Statewide...
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen today celebrated the strong movement forward in year one of Read to be Ready, a statewide campaign with multiple initiatives focused on helping our youngest learners build a strong foundation in reading. She shared successes and key practices from individual classrooms, as well as how the state is helping to take those to scale.
