Tennessee could be the first state to offer free community college to all
On January 30, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced his plan to make community college free for all adults. Following in the footsteps of 2015 legislation that made it free for high-school graduates, the legislation would make Tennessee the first US state to offer tuition-free higher education to everyone, regardless of income or academic background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|16 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC