Tennessee Capitol Building

A proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly seeks to repeal a law that currently classifies babies born as a result of artificial insemination as legitimate children. Representative Terry Lynn Weaver proposed HB 1406, which is intended to repeal the current statute , which considers a child as legitimate if born through artificial insemination at the consent of the husband.
