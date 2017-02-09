Tennessee bill would create sales tax holiday for guns
The bill, filed Wednesday by Republican Rep. Dennis Powers, calls for a "Second Amendment sales tax holiday" on the first weekend of September each year. Knoxville station WBIR reports that Tennessee already has a sales tax holiday at the end of the summer that's meant for back-to-school shopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Wed
|Retribution
|2
|Daniel Dawson: Not A Typical High School Student (May '13)
|Tue
|Coach Smith
|8
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Tue
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC