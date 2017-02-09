Tennessee bill would create sales tax...

Tennessee bill would create sales tax holiday for guns

19 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The bill, filed Wednesday by Republican Rep. Dennis Powers, calls for a "Second Amendment sales tax holiday" on the first weekend of September each year. Knoxville station WBIR reports that Tennessee already has a sales tax holiday at the end of the summer that's meant for back-to-school shopping.

