Tennessee bill would bar suits against drivers who hit protestors
A bill filed on Thursday, at the Tennessee General Assembly would make drivers exempt from any civil responsibility if they hit a protester. "A person driving an automobile who is exercising due care and injures another person who is participating in a protest or demonstration and is blocking traffic in a public right of way is immune from civil liability for such injury."
