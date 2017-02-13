Tennessee bill would bar suits agains...

Tennessee bill would bar suits against drivers who hit protestors

7 hrs ago

A bill filed on Thursday, at the Tennessee General Assembly would make drivers exempt from any civil responsibility if they hit a protester. "A person driving an automobile who is exercising due care and injures another person who is participating in a protest or demonstration and is blocking traffic in a public right of way is immune from civil liability for such injury."

