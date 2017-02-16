Tennesseans can now text 741741 for crisis support
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Crisis Text Line have partnered to launch a free statewide 24/7 text message support line. As the leading cause of violent deaths in the state, the nation and the world, a Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network news release said that nearly 1,000 individuals in Tennessee take their own lives each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|1 hr
|kuda
|4
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Feb 14
|Animal Farm
|26
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC