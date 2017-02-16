Tennesseans can now text 741741 for c...

Tennesseans can now text 741741 for crisis support

9 hrs ago

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Crisis Text Line have partnered to launch a free statewide 24/7 text message support line. As the leading cause of violent deaths in the state, the nation and the world, a Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network news release said that nearly 1,000 individuals in Tennessee take their own lives each year.

