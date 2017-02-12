Tennesseans back Perez for DNC chair

Four of state's five DNC members believe former labor secretary could put party back on track as it looks ahead to 2018 Tennessee Dems back Tom Perez for national party chair Four of state's five DNC members believe former labor secretary could put party back on track as it looks ahead to 2018 Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://memne.ws/2kzaXYA Labor Secretary Thomas Perez talked about the necessity of raising the minimum wage, and what labor unions are questioning about the affordable care act. WASHINGTON - Will Cheek is only half joking when he talks about what will be needed to get the national Democratic Party back on track after its devastating losses in last year's elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.