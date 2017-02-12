Tennesseans back Perez for DNC chair

Tennesseans back Perez for DNC chair

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

Four of state's five DNC members believe former labor secretary could put party back on track as it looks ahead to 2018 Tennessee Dems back Tom Perez for national party chair Four of state's five DNC members believe former labor secretary could put party back on track as it looks ahead to 2018 Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://memne.ws/2kzaXYA Labor Secretary Thomas Perez talked about the necessity of raising the minimum wage, and what labor unions are questioning about the affordable care act. WASHINGTON - Will Cheek is only half joking when he talks about what will be needed to get the national Democratic Party back on track after its devastating losses in last year's elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Tennessee suck? Sat BaxterV 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Sat BaxterV 2
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Mistaken ID 13
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC