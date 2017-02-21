Tenn. Mental-Health Care Availability...

Tenn. Mental-Health Care Availability Could Be at Risk

While the fate of the Affordable Care Act hangs in limbo, one sector of the population is particularly vulnerable to changes in the health care system. Over the last eight years, access to mental health care for those who need it has increased through availability of coverage and safeguards to ensure access to that care.

