Teacher arrested after student 'overheard boasting about sex'Teacher...
Assistant coach and consumer science teacher Rebecca Reeves, 33, was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a pupil after a week-long probe in the US state of Tennessee. Reeves is said to have moved to Madison County when Southern Nash High School, where she worked, found out about the alleged affair.
