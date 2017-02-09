Survey: Tennessee ranks among the worst states for singles
A new survey says the Volunteer State is one of the worst places in the country for singles who are looking for love. But Tennesseans can take heart: At least it's not as bad as it is in Mississippi, which came in dead last in the rankings.
