'Sovereign citizen' charged with fraud in Tennessee
A self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" guilty of killing a father of two during a backward-driving rampage in Oak Ridge now faces charges of filing bogus liens against the officials who prosecuted him. 'Sovereign citizen' charged with fraud in Tennessee A self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" guilty of killing a father of two during a backward-driving rampage in Oak Ridge now faces charges of filing bogus liens against the officials who prosecuted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|1 hr
|kuda
|4
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Feb 14
|Animal Farm
|26
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Feb 11
|BaxterV
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC