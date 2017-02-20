Soldier from Tennessee who defied Nazis nominated for Congressional Gold Medal
Roddie Edmonds already has been honored by the Israeli government for an act of bravery credited with saving the lives of more than 200 Jewish Americans during World War II. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker filed legislation Monday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Edmonds, who was an Army master sergeant from Knoxville.
