Scott Hunter and Barnaby Hughes to Le...

Scott Hunter and Barnaby Hughes to Lead the International Premiere Of War-Time Gay Love Story YANK

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 12-stong cast has been revealed for the international premiere of war-time love story Yank! which opens in Manchester next month. The moving gay love story set in World War Two is the latest collaboration between leading London-based theatre production company Aria Entertainment and one of Manchester's newest and leading arts venues, the award-winning Hope Mill Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Tennessee suck? Sat BaxterV 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Sat BaxterV 2
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Mistaken ID 13
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC