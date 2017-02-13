Scott Hunter and Barnaby Hughes to Lead the International Premiere Of War-Time Gay Love Story YANK
The 12-stong cast has been revealed for the international premiere of war-time love story Yank! which opens in Manchester next month. The moving gay love story set in World War Two is the latest collaboration between leading London-based theatre production company Aria Entertainment and one of Manchester's newest and leading arts venues, the award-winning Hope Mill Theatre.
