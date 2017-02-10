Roses most popular Valentine's gift i...

Roses most popular Valentine's gift in Tennessee

Read more: Daily Times

A recent study conducted by Offers.com reveals that roses are the most popular Valentine's Day gift in the state of Tennessee. Analyzing hundreds of gift-related keywords, the study found the most desired Valentine's Day presents for Tennessee residents to be a bouquet of roses, a box of chocolates, a pair of round diamond earrings, an eternity ring and heart-shaped jewelry.

