Roses most popular Valentine's gift in Tennessee
A recent study conducted by Offers.com reveals that roses are the most popular Valentine's Day gift in the state of Tennessee. Analyzing hundreds of gift-related keywords, the study found the most desired Valentine's Day presents for Tennessee residents to be a bouquet of roses, a box of chocolates, a pair of round diamond earrings, an eternity ring and heart-shaped jewelry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan...
|Feb 7
|Lucy Fur
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Feb 7
|BaxterV
|2
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Feb 5
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC