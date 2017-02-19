Rep. Steve Cohen: Ethics panel vital to restoring respect for Congress
Rep. Steve Cohen: Ethics panel vital to restoring respect for Congress Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis has been named to the House Ethics Committee, which investigates potential wrongdoing by lawmakers. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://memne.ws/2ljUmsJ Congressman Steve Cohen discussed his work and legislation in Congress and heard issues - ranging from Obamacare, Medicaid, education, to Social Security - from members of the community during a town hall meeting at East High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to watch this week ina
|1 hr
|Latest news
|1
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|14 hr
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|18 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Sat
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Fri
|nunya
|3
|Republicans get there Wish;
|Feb 17
|Peter pan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC