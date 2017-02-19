Rep. Steve Cohen: Ethics panel vital ...

Rep. Steve Cohen: Ethics panel vital to restoring respect for Congress

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

Rep. Steve Cohen: Ethics panel vital to restoring respect for Congress Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis has been named to the House Ethics Committee, which investigates potential wrongdoing by lawmakers. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://memne.ws/2ljUmsJ Congressman Steve Cohen discussed his work and legislation in Congress and heard issues - ranging from Obamacare, Medicaid, education, to Social Security - from members of the community during a town hall meeting at East High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to watch this week ina 1 hr Latest news 1
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 6 hr ThomasA 3
Why does Tennessee suck? 14 hr nunya 6
How to curse a state? 18 hr Rednecksgohome 1
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... Sat BuildTheWall 1
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15) Fri nunya 3
Republicans get there Wish; Feb 17 Peter pan 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC