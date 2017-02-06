Protesters to gather at Tennessee senatora s office for - reimbursement'
One week after Senator Paul Bailey claimed that protesters at the state Capitol were paid, over 2,000 protesters are expected to seek what they call reimbursement outside his office Monday. The protesters will request an introduction to the source of his information, in the hopes of obtaining reimbursement for the cost of "exercising their First Amendment rights".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to make farts smell like magnolia?
|Sun
|Magnolia
|1
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Mistaken ID
|13
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Feb 1
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Jan 31
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC