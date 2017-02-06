Protesters to gather at Tennessee sen...

Protesters to gather at Tennessee senatora s office for - reimbursement'

One week after Senator Paul Bailey claimed that protesters at the state Capitol were paid, over 2,000 protesters are expected to seek what they call reimbursement outside his office Monday. The protesters will request an introduction to the source of his information, in the hopes of obtaining reimbursement for the cost of "exercising their First Amendment rights".

