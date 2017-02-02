Problems continue for patients displa...

Problems continue for patients displaced by North Alabama Pain Clinic

Last week, we broke the news of the North Alabama Pain Clinic, locking their doors for good , leaving hundreds of patients without care - and for some - without their medical records. The Decatur clinic remains open for patients to come pick up their medical records, but now many patients are struggling to find new pain clinics that will admit them as patients.

