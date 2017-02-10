Pick Your Poison Mississippi mulls re...

Pick Your Poison Mississippi mulls return of firing squad, electric chair

Read more: Fox News

Mississippi lawmakers want to bring back the firing squad, electric chair and gas chamber as execution methods, a step three other states have taken recently, but for a different reason. Oklahoma reintroduced the gas chamber, Utah the firing squad and Tennessee the electric chair in response to a nationwide scarcity of lethal injection drugs for death row inmates.

