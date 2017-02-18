OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Meet with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan

After the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the invitation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs had a joint dinner with them. The "referendum" in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region will only complicate the peace talks on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend Feb. 17. Bryza, who is also former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said that Armenia's intention to hold the "referendum" contains neither logic nor motivation for an early resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.