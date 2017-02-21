ORNL director Thom Mason moving to Ba...

ORNL director Thom Mason moving to Battelle Read Story John North

Thom Mason, the internationally recognized director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is leaving this summer to take a position with Battelle. He's directed the lab, which has about 4,700 staff members, since 2007.

